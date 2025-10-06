Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's Film Sets Solid Pace In First Four Days

Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office Collection: The Kannada period mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, continues to attract attention at the Kerala box office following its release on October 2. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the movie delves deeper into the origins of the tribal traditions and ancestral conflicts that shaped the narrative of the original story.

Set in a forested village with deep-rooted spiritual beliefs, the film explores the struggles of a tribal community as they navigate challenges posed by external powers and mystical forces. A central storyline follows a young boy, raised by the tribe, who grows into a pivotal figure responsible for maintaining the balance between humans and the divine guardians of the forest. The narrative touches on themes of heritage, community cohesion, and the interplay between mortal lives and supernatural elements, laying the foundation for future chapters.

Kantara: Chapter 1 features a cast led by Rishab Shetty as Berme, alongside Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara, and veteran actors including Jayaram. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap, editor Suresh, and music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, with production design by Banglan and costumes by Pragathi Shetty.

Kantara Chapter 1 Kerala Box Office 4 Days Collection

According to early estimates tracked by industry analyst AB George, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected ₹6.66 crore in Kerala on October 5, bringing the total four-day gross in the state to approximately ₹22.86 crore. The film has been released in multiple languages, contributing to its broader regional appeal.

The production, backed by Hombale Films and producers Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, depicts a forested setting, with a background score and action sequences designed to reflect the period and mythological aspects of the story.

As the film moves past its initial weekend, industry observers will monitor its performance during the weekdays to assess audience turnout. Kantara: Chapter 1 continues the narrative introduced in the first film and sets up the context for potential future installments.