Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Only 2% Jump In Last 24 Hrs; Recovers 100% Budget Within 1st Week

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dqswayfarerfilms

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 6: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which hit theatres on August 28, is turning out to be a surprise winner at the box office. As the film gears up to enter its second week tomorrow, the buzz surrounding this ambitious fantasy-drama continues to grow - both among audiences and trade circles.

From the very first show, Lokah has drawn attention for its unique storytelling, rich visuals, and immersive world-building. While it opened with moderate expectations, strong word of mouth and glowing social media reactions have helped it gain momentum with each passing day. Critics and fans alike have praised the film for its bold narrative style and standout performances, particularly highlighting its mythological themes woven with a modern cinematic touch.

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 6 (First Tuesday)

Despite facing a direct clash with superstar Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam - a film with its own massive following - Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has managed to hold its ground with impressive collections. Directed by Dominic Arun and bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the Malayalam-language superhero film - starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy among others - is being touted as a sleeper hit in the making, especially if its second-week run continues on the current trajectory.

According to the Sacnilk update, Lokah maintained its strong hold at ticket counters yesterday (Tuesday, September 2) and managed to record a 2.08% boost in numbers. As per the trade tracking site, the movie netted around Rs 7.35 cr (approx.) on its first Tuesday (yesterday) at the domestic box office.

Lokah Chapater 1: Chandra Total Box Office Collection So Far 9 (Full Day-Wise Collection)

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10.1 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 7.2 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 7.35 Cr (early estimates)

Total - ₹ 38.95 Cr

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Update: 100% Budget Recovered In Less Than A Week

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has not only survived a big box office clash but is thriving thanks to positive buzz, organic word of mouth, and a growing fanbase. As it steps into its second week, all eyes are on whether it can continue its winning streak - and if this marks the birth of a new cinematic saga.

As the movie is set to complete its first week in cinemas today, it has already recovered 100% of its budget from the box office. According to a Sacnilk report, Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen's film, Lokah, has been mounted on an alleged budget of Rs 30 cr.