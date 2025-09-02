Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Collection Day 6 Early Trend: Kalyani's Film Smashes Mohanlal Starrer; Leads By 54%

Lokah Chapter 1 Vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Updates: The box office witnessed an exciting face-off on August 28, as two highly anticipated films - Lokah Chapter One: Chandra and Hridayapoorvam - released on the same day. Both films came in with solid buzz, high expectations, and loyal fanbases. Now, as they near the end of their first theatrical week, the big question is: who's leading the race?

While Lokah Chapter One: Chandra brings a stylized, intense narrative rooted in action and fantasy, Hridayapoorvam offers a more emotional, heartfelt cinematic experience. Both films target different audience segments, but the clash has clearly divided screens, viewers, and attention. With their first week nearly done, the real test lies ahead. Will Lokah Chapter One maintain its momentum with action lovers? Can Hridayapoorvam continue to grow through positive audience feedback?

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends Today (Tuesday)

Positioned as a stylized superhero origin story with mythological undertones, Lokah Chapter One has struck a chord with audiences who've long awaited a homegrown superhero narrative that feels both fresh and rooted.

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan and helmed by Dominic Arun, the Kalyani Priyadarshan-Nasleen starrer opened to a positive collection of Rs 2.7 cr, as per Sacnilk. Due to the positive word-of-mouth, the movie witnessed a huge boost in numbers on the weekend. Even on Monday, the movie maintained a strong and surprising hold at the box office and earned Rs 7.2 cr, taking the total numbers to Rs 31.6 cr in 5 days.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10.1 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 7.2 Cr

Total - ₹ 31.6 Cr

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Lokah is growing steadily today (Tuesday, Sept 2) as well. Till 4:45 PM, the movie has already added Rs 3.07 cr. As of now, the overall total collection is estimated to be at Rs 34.67 cr (approx.).

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends Today (Tuesday)

Amidst the box office clash with the big-budget Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, Hridayapoorvam seems to be struggling to hold its ground with grace. After a cautious opening weekend, the film did pick up steam on Sunday and managed to surpass the opening day figures.

As updated by Sacnilk, the movie netted around Rs 3.25 cr on the day of its release and went on to cross Rs 14.35 cr in 5 days.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 3.25 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 2.5 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 3 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 3.7 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 1.9 Cr

Total - ₹14.35 Cr

According to the latest Sacnilk udpate, Mohanlal-Malavika Mohanan's film struggles to even earn Rs 1 cr today (Tuesday, Sept 2). Till 4:45 pm, the movie has minted around Rs 74 lakhs. Currently, the total collection is said to be at Rs 15.09 cr.

Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Collection Day 6 Early Trends: Who Is Winning Today?

The box office report card is pretty clear. Kalyani Pridarshan's Lokah has smashed Hridayapoorvam and how! Mohanlal's movie is lagging behind Lokah by a noticeable margin (overall) of Rs 2.33 cr on Tuesday and overall by around Rs 17.25 cr (over 54%).