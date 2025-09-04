Lokah Collection Day 8 Early Updates: Kalyani's Superhero Film Cross 50 Cr; Thrashes Hridayapoorvam On Thurs

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Updates: When Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra hit theatres last week on August 28, expectations were modest. A homegrown superhero film from Mollywood starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, released alongside the much-anticipated Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam, seemed like a bold move. But one week in, it's clear: the gamble has paid off.

The film, which completed one week in cinemas yesterday, is surpassing expectations at the box office and winning over audiences with its refreshing concept, stunning visuals, and emotional depth - all while going head-to-head with a major release.

As fans eagerly await news of Chapter 2, it's safe to say the Lokah-verse has officially arrived - and it's here to stay. Amidst the soaring box office numbers, the movie has hit a crucial milestone today.

Lokah (Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra) Box Office Collection Day 7 (First Week)

With its bold storytelling, refreshing visual style, and the start of what looks like an expansive cinematic universe, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has taken everyone by surprise. It's not just a superhero film - it's a statement that Malayalam cinema is ready to compete on a grander scale without losing its heart.

After a decent start with Rs 2.7 cr, as updated by Sacnilk, the movie witnessed an impressive boost in numbers thanks to the positive word of mouth. Amidst a strong hold, the movie earned Rs 46.35 cr in its first week at the domestic box office.

Day 1 [1st Thursday] - ₹ 2.7 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹ 4 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹ 7.6 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹ 10.1 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹ 7.2 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹ 7.65 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] - ₹ 7.1 Cr

Total ₹ 46.35 Cr

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Trends (Today)

Despite going head-to-head with Mohanlal's emotional drama Hridayapoorvam, Lokah has held its ground firmly. While Mohanlal's film is performing decently among family audiences, Lokah is pulling in the youth crowd and repeat viewers - creating space for both films to succeed, but clearly dominating younger demographics and urban centers.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah kickstarted its 2nd week in cinemas on a higher note. According to the real-time Sacnilk data, the movie has managed to add Rs 4.06 cr (approx.) till 6:10 pm, crossing the Rs 50 cr-mark on its second Thursday. As of now, the overall collection is estimated to be at Rs 50.41 cr.

Lokah Chapter 1 Occupancy Day 8 (Today)

Morning Shows: 45.57%

Afternoon Shows: 53.62%

Lokah Chapter 1 Vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Today

Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen's Lokah Chapter 1 is going strong and how, thrashing Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam. As per Sacnilk update, the Mohanlal starrer has managed to earn Rs 1.31 cr only till 6:10 pm, taking the total earnings to ₹19.35 cr (approx.).

Lokah Chapter 1 is not only winning the Onam 2025 mega clash but is leading the battle over Hridyapoorvam by a solid margin of around Rs 31.06 cr.