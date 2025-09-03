Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Collection Day 7 Early Trends: Kalyani Vs Mohanlal; WHO Is Winning First Week Battle?

Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Updates: August 28 marked a major day at the box office as two highly anticipated films - Lokah: Chapter 1 and Hridayapoorvam - hit theatres, setting the stage for one of the most talked-about cinematic face-offs in recent times. Both films arrived with massive buzz, strong fan bases, and sky-high expectations, turning the spotlight firmly on ticket counters across the country.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, a stylized superhero film, drew attention for its grand visuals, intense narrative, and mass-appeal storytelling. On the other hand, Hridayapoorvam, led by Mohanlal, brought emotional depth, nostalgia, and a strong pull among family audiences. The contrast in genres only added fuel to the fire, with fans rallying behind their favourites, flooding social media with early reactions, and turning the clash into a cinematic showdown.

As both films complete their first week in theatres today, the buzz hasn't slowed down. Read on...

Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends (Today)

Lokah Chapter 1, directed by Dominic Arun, is all set to officially complete its first week in cinemas today (September 3) - and the response so far has been nothing short of encouraging. While Lokah opened to a decent start and quickly picked up pace over the first weekend, weekday collections saw only a modest jump. As per Sacnilk, the movie netted Rs 39.25 cr in 6 days.

Now, according to the latest Sacnilk update, the movie has already added Rs 3.2 cr today till 6:00 pm, crossing Rs 42.25 cr as of now.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 7 Early Trends (Today)

While Hridayapoorvam may have faced stiff competition at the box office, it has steadily managed to find its audience. Starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Parathap among others, the movie managed to collect Rs 16.25 cr in 6 days, as updated by Sacnilk.

According to the same trade tracking site, the movie is having a slow run today and has netted Rs 77 lakhs only till 6 pm. As of now, the total collection stands at Rs 17.02 cr.

Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Clash First Week

The box office report card is pretty clear. Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen's Lokah Chapter 1 is leading the clash and how! Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam is lagging behind Lokah by a huge margin of Rs 25.23 cr (approx.).