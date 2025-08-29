Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection Day 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan Film Opens On A Strong Note

Lokah Box Office Collection: The Malayalam film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun, hit theatres on August 28, 2025, marking the launch of a new superhero franchise under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Positioned as the first chapter in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, supported by Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, and several others.

According to early trade reports from box office tracker Sacnilk, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra registered an opening day collection of around ₹2.60 crore net across India. The film was released on a Thursday, strategically timed ahead of the Onam holiday weekend, which is generally regarded as one of the busiest box office periods in Kerala.

Day 1 Collection Report

Industry trackers note that the film's Thursday release allowed it a head start before the extended holiday frame. The opening day figure of ₹2.60 crore is considered promising for a film led by a woman actor; the coming weekend will be critical in determining whether word of mouth and the Onam festival boost attendance further.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra Box Office Collection (India Net):

Day 1 [Thursday]: ₹2.60 crore (early estimates)

Total so far: ₹2.60 crore

About the Film

The narrative of Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra centers on Chandra, a mysterious young woman with gothic influences who relocates to Bangalore. While she takes up a night shift job at a café, her reclusive nature and unusual lifestyle draw the attention of two bachelors living nearby. Sunny, one of them, becomes increasingly fascinated by her peculiar routines and strange visitors, setting in motion a story that blends realism with elements of the supernatural.

Kalyani Priyadarshan leads the cast, joined by Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha.

Production Details

The project is helmed by writer-director Dominic Arun, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music composed by Jakes Bejoy. Visual effects work has been handled by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, while the production design is by Banglan. The film is produced under the Wayfarer Films banner, with Dulquer Salmaan spearheading the franchise initiative.

As the first entry in a planned cinematic universe, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra will be closely watched for its box office trajectory. With an extended Onam weekend ahead, trade analysts suggest that its performance over the next three to four days will provide a clearer indication of audience reception.