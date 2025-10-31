Lokah Chapter 1 Hit By Piracy After OTT Release; Kalyani's Superhero Film Officially Streaming On Jio Hotstar

Lokah Chapter 1 Movie Leaked Online: After a whirlwind of speculations, leaks, and mounting excitement, the wait is finally over! The Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Lokah), which created a storm at the box office, has officially made its OTT debut on JioHotstar. Fans had been eagerly counting down the days for the digital release, and the streaming giant surprised everyone by dropping the film at midnight on Friday (October 31), sparking celebrations across social media.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra lifetime Box Office Collection

Ever since its theatrical release worldwide on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1 has been at the center of every film lover's conversation. Helmed by Dominic Arun and bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan under his prestigious banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1 features a stellar ensemble led by Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen.

From record-breaking box office collections to packed house screenings weeks after release, the movie truly redefined the commercial and creative limits of Malayalam cinema. The highest-grossing Malayalam-language film of all time, Lokah Chapter 1 created history at the box office with its phenomenal run.

As per Koimoi, the film concluded its theatrical journey with an impressive ₹156.80 crore net collection and a massive ₹184.95 crore gross in India alone. On the global front, Lokah Chapter 1 minted a staggering ₹364.85 crore worldwide (lifetime) during its theatrical run - cementing its place as one of the most successful Malayalam films ever made.

Lokah (Lokah Chapter 1) Full Movie Leaked Online After OTT Release

Just hours after its grand OTT debut on JioHotstar, the record-breaking Malayalam hit Lokah Chapter 1 has reportedly fallen prey to online piracy. As per reports, the film has been illegally leaked across multiple torrent and streaming websites, raising major concerns among fans and the makers alike. The leak comes as a huge blow, especially after the film's much-anticipated digital release following its blockbuster theatrical run.

Say No To Piracy

Piracy does not just steal movies, it steals the hard work that is out behind its making them. It puts at risk the money people spend on the success of a movie. Piracy is not just unfair, it is illegal. Support films the right way and watch them legally by protecting creativity.

DISCLAIMER: FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy, as it is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request that you refrain from participating in any such practise or encouraging piracy in any form.