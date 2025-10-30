Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Time: When Will Kalyani-DQ's HIGHEST-Grossing Malayalam Film Arrive On JioHotstar?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dqswayfarerfilms

Lokah Chapter 1 (Lokah) OTT Streaming Updates: The countdown has begun, and the excitement is palpable - the much-awaited Lokah Chapter 1 is finally gearing up for its OTT debut! Directed by the talented Dominic Arun, this superhero spectacle stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles and is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his home banner. Released in cinemas on August 28, 2025, the film didn't just entertain - it redefined Malayalam cinema, setting new benchmarks for scale, storytelling, and box office performance.

After a whirlwind of speculations and weeks of eager anticipation, Lokah Chapter 1 has finally locked its exclusive OTT release date. The blockbuster superhero saga is all set to premiere on JioHotstar on October 31, 2025. Fans can now gear up to witness Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen's powerful performances once again, as the film makes its grand digital debut just in time to light up the festive season.

Lokah OTT Release: Lokah Chapter 1 Sold To Jio Hostar At THIS Amount

Upon its theatrical release, Lokah Chapter 1 (Lokah) became an instant phenomenon. The movie opened to record-breaking numbers and eventually emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, collecting a massive ₹300 crore+ worldwide, as per trade reports.

According to a popular Reddit thread, JioHotstar has reportedly shelled out a whopping ₹75 crore to acquire the digital streaming rights of Lokah Chapter 1.

With such a record-breaking digital acquisition, Lokah continues to prove its dominance - not just at the box office but also in the streaming space.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Time: Here's When Lokah Will Arrive On JioHotstar

Now, with the film making its way to digital screens, anticipation is sky-high once again. For everyone who missed watching it on the big screen - or for fans eager to relive the Lokah magic from the comfort of their homes - the OTT release promises an immersive experience that's just as epic as its theatrical run.

Set your alarms, Lokah fans! The wait ends soon as Lokah Chapter 1 is all set to premiere on JioHotstar this Friday at midnight, sharp at 12:00 AM. Viewers can tune in the moment the clock strikes twelve to experience the superhero blockbuster from the comfort of their homes. Get ready to relive the epic adventure that took the box office by storm!

Will Lokah Chapter 1 Stream For Free On JioHotstar?

No, Lokah Chapter 1 will not be available for free to all viewers. The film will stream exclusively on JioHotstar, and a valid subscription is required to watch it. However, users who already have an active Jio plan with Hotstar access can stream the movie at no additional cost.