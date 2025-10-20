Lokah OTT Release UPDATE: Will Lokah Chapter 1 Stream For FREE On JioHotstar? Digital Premiere Tomorrow?

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Update: Fans of Malayalam cinema are counting down the days for the OTT release of Lokah Chapter 1, one of the most talked-about films of 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, the film has been lauded for redefining the superhero genre in Malayalam cinema. Since its theatrical release on August 28, 2025, the film has smashed records, quickly becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Produced by superstar Dulquer Salmaan, the movie combines high-octane action, innovative visual effects, and a layered narrative that has kept audiences glued to the screen.

The excitement around Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra's digital premiere is amplified by the film's strong fan base and the buzz surrounding JioHotstar as the streaming platform. With such a massive following, the anticipation for its OTT release has reached fever pitch, with fans impatient to watch it at home and revisit the moments that made the theatre experience so memorable.

Earlier, rumors suggested that Lokah Chapter 1 would make its OTT debut on October 17, 2025. Soon after, reports began circulating that the film might premiere on JioHotstar this Diwali, October 21. While fans are eagerly anticipating the superhero spectacle, no official release date has been confirmed yet, keeping the excitement and speculation alive.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release: Will Lokah Be Available For Free Streaming On JioHotstar?

The much-awaited Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, is set to stream on JioHotstar. While fans are thrilled at the prospect of free streaming, there's a catch - the film will be available for free only to users with an active JioHotstar subscription plan. Those whose subscriptions have expired will need to renew their plans to access the movie. This ensures that while the film reaches a wide audience, only active subscribers can enjoy the superhero spectacle without any additional charges.