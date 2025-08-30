Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Collection Day 3 Early Trends: Kalyani Vs Mohanlal; WHO's Winning Clash Game On Sat?

Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Updates: The 2025 Onam festival brought an exciting box office clash as two highly anticipated films, Lokah Chapter One and Hridayapoorvam, went head-to-head, releasing on August 28. The buzz surrounding both films had been palpable for months, each generating significant excitement among moviegoers.

While Lokah Chapter One: Chandra featured the dynamic pairing of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Nasleen, offering a gripping storyline, Hridayapoorvam brought together the legendary Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan, promising an emotionally charged narrative. With both films releasing during the peak Onam season, the clash was inevitable, but it only added to the anticipation.

Despite the stiff competition, both films have managed to receive positive reviews, with critics praising the strong performances, direction, and cinematic appeal.

Lokah Chapter One: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends (Saturday)

Lokah (Lokah Chapter One: Chandra), directed by Dominic Arun and bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan, captivated audiences with its intense action-packed sequences and strong performances from Kalyani and Nasleen. The film's intriguing plotline and fast-paced direction made it a favorite among action movie enthusiasts and those looking for gripping drama.

Kalyani Priyadarshan-Nasleen's Lokah took a strong start at the box office with an opening day collection of ₹ 2.7 Cr, as per Sacnilk. Due to the positive word-of-mouth, the movie recorded a solid 48.15% hike on Friday (Aug 29), taking the 2-day total numbers to Rs 6.7 cr. According to the latest Sacnilk update, Lokah is riding high on the weekend buzz and has already added Rs 3.76 cr today (Saturday, Aug 30) till 9:00 pm. As of now, the total collection is estimated to be at Rs 10.46 cr.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 3 Early Trends (Saturday)

Hridayapoorvam, a heartfelt emotional drama, tugged at the heartstrings of fans with Mohanlal's powerful portrayal and Malavika's nuanced performance. Helmed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film catered to those in search of an emotional rollercoaster, with themes of love, loss, and family bonds resonating strongly with viewers. As updated by Sacnilk, the Mohanlal starrer opened to a box office collection of Rs 3.25 cr. Amid the release of several other highly-anticipated films on Friday, the movie recorded a slight drop and managed to earn Rs 2.5 cr on day 2, taking the total to Rs 5.75 cr.

According to the real-time Sacnilk data, Hridayapoorvam seems to have picked up the weekend buzz and has raked in Rs 2.1 cr today till 9:00 pm. Currently, the total earning is reported to be at Rs 7.85 cr (approx.).

Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Day 3 Collection (Early Updates): Which Film Is Winning?

Saturday's figures indicate that both films are likely to continue their strong run over the first weekend, despite the stiff competition. However, it is Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah that is overpowering Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam on their first Saturday, leading the clash by around Rs 1.66 cr today (overall Rs 2.61 cr approximately).