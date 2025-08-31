Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection: Who's Leading, Mohanlal Or Kalyani Priyadarshan?

Lokah Vs Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection: The Malayalam box office saw the release of two major films on Thursday, 28 August 2025, Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra and Hridayapoorvam. Both films targeted different audience segments, with one being a superhero entry and the other a romantic drama. According to industry tracker AB George, the first three days of both releases have shown differing trends in collections.

Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, a superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, has reportedly exceeded expectations, especially in overseas markets such as the UAE and regions of India outside Kerala. AB George notes that the third-day collections were above predictions, with the worldwide gross for the first three days approaching ₹40 crore. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, supported by Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, and Sarath Sabha.

The technical crew includes Nimish Ravi as director of photography, Chaman Chakko handling editing, and Jakes Bejoy composing the music. Additional departments such as visual effects, sound design, and production design were handled by Little Hippo Studios & Pictorial Fx, Dawn Vincent, and Banglan, respectively.

Consistent Audience Turnout for Hridayapoorvam Over Three Days

Hridayapoorvam, a romantic drama by veteran director Sathyan Anthikad, saw its third-day collections nearly match those of its opening day, indicating consistent audience turnout through the first three days. The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangita Madhavan Nair, and Sangeeth Prathap. According to AB George, the worldwide gross for the initial three days is nearing ₹25 crore. The narrative focuses on Sandeep Balakrishnan (played by Mohanlal), a cloud-kitchen owner who undergoes a heart transplant and travels to Pune, forming meaningful connections with his donor's family.

Hridayapoorvam's crew includes Anu Moothedath as director of photography, Justin Prabhakaran composing the score, and K. Rajagopal in charge of editing, while sound design and visual effects were managed by Anil Radhakrishnan and Vishnu R Pisharady.

Industry observers are closely monitoring both films as Sunday screenings continue, focusing on whether the momentum from the initial days will carry into the coming week. While Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra is attracting larger crowds in the superhero segment, Hridayapoorvam is maintaining steady performance as a feel-good romantic drama, reflecting the varied tastes of Malayalam audiences.