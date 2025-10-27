Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Box Office Collection Day 3: Mathew Thomas Film Sees Growth Over Opening Weekend

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Box Office Collection: Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, the latest Malayalam horror-comedy starring Mathew Thomas in the lead role, has maintained a steady upward trend at the Kerala box office through its opening weekend. Released on October 24, 2025, the film marked the directorial debut of editor-turned-filmmaker Noufal Abdullah and has now completed three days in theaters with encouraging numbers.

According to industry tracker AB George, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders collected an estimated ₹79 lakh on its third day in Kerala, pushing its three-day cumulative gross to around ₹2.06 crore. Notably, the film has seen day-on-day growth since its release, with Day 3 surpassing both Day 2 and Day 1 figures, indicating positive word-of-mouth among audiences.

The film's performance so far suggests that it has found a niche viewership, particularly among younger audiences drawn to its mix of supernatural tension and humor. Whether it can maintain the same pace during the weekdays will determine its overall commercial outcome in the coming days.

Story and Background

Set in the fictional village of Nellikkampoyil, the story revolves around a group of friends whose lives take a mysterious turn when their quiet village becomes plagued by eerie happenings after dark. Mathew Thomas plays Shyam, a lively and romantic youngster whose curiosity draws him deep into the unfolding mystery. The narrative blends elements of folklore, friendship, and fear, as the line between myth and reality begins to blur.

The ensemble cast includes Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Sarath Sabha, Roshan Shanavas, and others in supporting roles. The film has been jointly produced by Abbas Thirunavaya, Sajin Ali, and Hamza Thirunavaya, with Vimal TK, Kapil Jhaveri, and Gurmeet Singh serving as co-producers.

Music for Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair, while Abhilash Shankar handled cinematography. The film's editing was done by director Noufal Abdullah himself. The technical crew also includes art director Navab Abdullah, costume designer Melwy J Ly, and sound designer Vicky, with final sound mixing by M. R. Rajakrishnan.

With its first weekend now concluded, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders stands at a crucial juncture. The film's weekday performance will be key in determining whether it can sustain its current momentum across Kerala.