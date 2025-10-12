Ravanaprabhu 4K Re-Release Day 3 Box Office Collection Prediction: Mohanlal Film Eyes Strong Response

Ravanaprabhu Re-Release Box Office Collection Prediction: The digitally remastered 4K version of Ravanaprabhu, starring Mohanlal, is continuing its theatrical run in Kerala. Released on October 10, 2025, the re-release brings back the 2001 action drama, directed by Ranjith in his debut, as a sequel to the 1993 film Devaasuram. The re-release features Mohanlal in a dual role as Mangalassery Neelakandan and his son M. N. Karthikeyan, alongside Napoleon, Vasundhara Das, Siddique, Innocent, Vijayaraghavan, and Sai Kumar. Revathi reprises her role as Bhanumathi, Neelakandan's wife.

According to box office tracker AB George, the film has grossed an estimated ₹1.80 crore worldwide over its first two days, with projections suggesting that October 12, the third day of screening, could be the biggest single-day collection so far for the re-release. Industry observers note that the audience turnout has been particularly notable for a film returning to theaters over two decades after its original release.

Ravanaprabhu Re-release Continues To Attract Viewers

Ravanaprabhu's storyline centers on Karthikeyan, the son of Neelakandan, as he works to reclaim the family's ancestral home, the Mangalassery tharavadu. The narrative traces the resurfacing of old rivalries, especially with Neelakandan's longstanding adversary Mundakkal Shekharan Nambiar. Karthikeyan's efforts to restore his family's legacy and navigate relationships, including his bond with Janaki, Shekharan's daughter, remain central to the film.

The technical crew includes P. Sukumar as cinematographer, Ranjan Abraham handling editing, and Boban as art director. The music, composed by Suresh Peters, is supplemented by a background score from C. Rajamani, with lyrics by Gireesh Puthenchery. Aashirvad Cinemas produced the film, which has returned to theaters in a 4K Dolby Atmos format handled by Matinee Now.

Day 3 prediction suggest that the film may see higher attendance, driven by both nostalgia and the enhanced 4K presentation of the movie. While official figures are yet to be confirmed, early indicators point toward a stable performance for the re-release, reflecting continued audience interest in the film and the star.