Su From So 3 Days Kerala Box Office Collection: Kannada Film Shows Major Growth Over Opening Weekend

Su From So Kerala Box Office Collection: Su From So, the Kannada comedy drama directed by debutant J. P. Thuminad, has recorded a notable trajectory at the Kerala box office following the release of its Malayalam dubbed version. The film, which hit theaters in Karnataka on July 25 and in Kerala on August 1, has grossed an estimated ₹93 lakh in Kerala over its first three days, according to early reports.

According to film industry tracker AB George, on Day 1, the film managed a modest start, collecting just ₹8.5 lakh. However, the weekend brought a significant uptick in viewership. By Sunday (Day 3), Su From So is estimated to have brought in approximately ₹52.5 lakh, marking a nearly sixfold jump from its opening day. This surge is being attributed by trade trackers to strong word-of-mouth and local reception, particularly given the film's grassroots comedy and regional flavor.

Small-Town Comedy Sees Unexpected Momentum in Kerala

Set in the fictional coastal village of Marlur, Su From So follows the story of Ashoka, a cheerful and carefree man whose simple crush leads to rumors of being possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. What unfolds is a comedic chain of events involving superstition, gossip, and unintended chaos that ripples through the close-knit community.

The film features Shaneel Gautham in the lead, alongside J. P. Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty, who also serves as one of the producers. It is backed by Lighter Buddha Films and co-produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda and Ravi Rai Kalasa.

According to a recent update by film industry tracker AB George on X (formerly Twitter), the film is expected to cross the ₹1 crore gross mark in Kerala by Tuesday. The Malayalam version's unexpected success is seen as a major boost for a Kannada-language independent production, particularly one led by a first-time director.

With a sharp rise in weekend earnings and increasing audience interest, Su From So is currently being viewed as an example of a small regional film breaking through box office expectations via organic reach and favorable reception. How the film sustains through the weekdays will likely determine its overall box office standing in the region.