Su From So Kerala Box Office Collection: Horror Comedy Grosses ₹2.95 Crore In 7 Days, Eyes ₹6.5 Cr Milestone

Su From So Kerala Box Office Collection: Su From So, a Kannada horror-comedy drama directed by debutant J. P. Thuminad, has made a noticeable impact at the Kerala box office during its first week. Released theatrically on July 25, 2025, and later dubbed in Malayalam and released in Kerala on August 1, the film has garnered attention for its narrative and local flavor.

Set in the coastal village of Marlur, near Someshwara, Su From So tells the story of Ashoka, a carefree young man whose innocent crush triggers rumors of possession by a ghost named Sulochana. This premise leads to a series of comedic supernatural events that disrupt the village's daily life.

According to industry tracker AB George, Su From So grossed approximately ₹2.95 crore in Kerala during its first seven days. George forecasts the film to cross ₹6.5 crore in its overall run, with additional screens and shows being added as demand grows.

Su From So: Ensemble Cast and Crew

The film's ensemble cast includes Shaneel Gautham, J. P. Thuminad himself, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty, among others. The film's production was handled by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kalasa, and Raj B. Shetty through their banner, Lighter Buddha Films.

Technically, the film features cinematography by S. Chandrasekaran, with additional work by Praveen Shriyan, and editing by Nithin Shetty. The music was composed by Sumedh K, supported by background scoring from Sandeep Thulasidas. The production team also involved experienced professionals in sound design, VFX, and choreography.

Marketing efforts are being handled by Creative Guyz and Cutting Media, with digital partnership from Divo.

As the film continues its run in Kerala, early box office numbers suggest a steady interest among audiences. Whether Su From So will sustain its momentum beyond the first week remains to be observed in the coming days.