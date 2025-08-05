Sumathi Valavu 4 Days Worldwide Box Office Collection: Arjun Ashokan's Horror Comedy Nears ₹11 Crore Mark

Sumathi Valavu Box Office Collection: Sumathi Valavu, the latest Malayalam horror-comedy directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, has had an encouraging start at the box office, continuing its upward momentum into the weekdays. The film, which opened in cinemas on August 1, 2025, is now reportedly nearing the ₹11 crore mark worldwide in just four days.

According to film industry tracker AB George, Sumathi Valavu earned an estimated ₹9.56 crore in its opening weekend. Of this, Kerala contributed ₹6.5 crore, with the overseas markets bringing in ₹2.6 crore. Collections from the rest of India were relatively modest, standing at ₹46 lakh.

Early estimates for Monday, the film's fourth day, suggest a Kerala gross in the range of ₹1.2 crore, which would push the film's total collection to just under ₹11 crore globally. While official confirmation of the Monday numbers is awaited, the consistent weekday performance indicates sustained interest among audiences, particularly within Kerala.

Haunted Past and Rural Setting Anchor Malayalam Horror-Comedy's Narrative

According to the makers, the story is centered around a curve in a village road long associated with Sumathi's tragic death. The spot becomes the site of eerie encounters for those who pass through. As unsettling incidents unfold, the secrets of Sumathi's fate and the location's haunted past gradually come to light. Set in the 1990s, the narrative weaves a haunting tale of grief, folklore, and lingering mysteries.

The ensemble cast includes Arjun Ashokan, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj, and Sshivada, among others. Written by Abhilash Pillai, the film has been produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Murali Kunnumpurath under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Waterman Films LLP. Shankar P.V. served as the director of photography, while the film's editing was carried out by Shafique Muhamed Ali.

As the film enters its first full week, industry observers are watching closely to see whether Sumathi Valavu can maintain its momentum and break into the ₹15 crore range in the coming days.