Sumathi Valavu Worldwide Box Office Collection: Arjun Ashokan's Horror Comedy Film Hits ₹15 Crore

Sumathi Valavu Box Office Collection: Sumathi Valavu, a Malayalam horror comedy directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and penned by Abhilash Pillai, has recorded steady earnings during its first week of release. The film, which features actors like Arjun Ashokan, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj, and Sshivada, hit theaters on August 1, 2025.

According to film industry tracker AB George, Sumathi Valavu has garnered over ₹10 crore in Kerala during its opening week, with its worldwide collection estimated to be around ₹15 crore. The film has moved into its second weekend with continued audience interest, and its release in other overseas markets began recently.

Local Legend Inspires Horror-Comedy Set in 1990s Kerala Village

The story draws from a local legend about Sumathi Valavu in Mylamoodu, Kerala, said to be haunted after a pregnant woman named Sumathi was killed in the 1950s. The site is linked to supernatural tales and alleged use by criminals to deter locals. These elements form the basis of the film's horror-comedy plot set in a 1990s Kerala village.

The movie's plot revolves around a haunted curve in a village road, named after the tragic death of Sumathi, which attracts several people who encounter supernatural occurrences. As these strange events unfold, the mystery surrounding Sumathi and the dark history of the road come to light. Set in a Kerala village during the 1990s, the story reveals the narrative of loss and the unknown.

The ensemble cast includes notable names such as Arjun Ashokan, Malavika Manoj, Sidharth Bharathan, Gokul Suresh, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Sshivada, and others. The production is managed by Gokulam Gopalan and Murali Kunnumpurath under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Waterman Films LLP.

The technical team behind the movie comprises Shankar P.V. as director of photography, Shafique Muhamed Ali handling editing, and M.R. Rajakrishnan in charge of sound design. Visual effects were created by Ident VFX Lab, while choreography was directed by Sherif Master.

As the film continues its run, industry observers will be watching to see if Sumathi Valavu can maintain its box office momentum beyond the initial weeks.