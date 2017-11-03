 »   »   » Goodalochana Movie Review!

Goodalochana, directed by Thomas Sebastian is the major release of the week. The film, which has been tagged as an entertainer has its script penned by young actor Dhyan Sreenivasan and it is debut work as a writer.

The poters, mock teasers, songs and trailer of Goodalochana has struck the right chords and the audiences expected nothing less than a grand entertainer from this film. The movie has been released in close to 120 screens in Kerala



Synopsis



The story of Goodalochana is set in the land of Calicut city and it takes the audiences through the life of 4 youngsters named Varun, Ajaz, Jamsheer and Prakash. All the four of them are the representatives of the jobless youth but the aim in their life is to make money and reach heights. Finally, they come up with an idea, which probably has the element to change their life. What happens rest has been narrated in Goodalochana.



Meet the cast & crew members of Goodalochana..



Lead Cast Goodalochana has these four actors in the lead roles. Dhyan Sreenivasan plays a character named Varun whereas Aju Varghese appears as Prakashan. Hareesh Kanaran plays an interesting character named Jamsheer. Meanwhile, Sreenath Bhasi gets to play the role of Ajaz.

Rest Of The Cast Goodalochana also features other prominent actors in important roles. Niranjana Anoop appears as the leading lady. Alencier Ley Lopez, Vishnu Govind etc., also play important roles in the movie. Mamtha Mohandas appears as Padma and essays a crucial role in the film.



Direction – Thomas Sebastian Thomas Sebastian, who entered the industry with the Mammootty starrer Mayabazar has helmed Goodalochana. The film is Thomas Sebastian's third directorial venture afetr Mayabazaar and Kunchacko Boban starrer Jamnapyaari.

Script - Dhyan Sreenivasan It is for the first time that Dhyan Sreenivasan is penning a script for the movie. Reportedly, the story of the film is based on a popular Marathi movie, which emerged as a huge success out there. Dhyan Sreenivasan has penned the screenplay and the dialogues for Goodalochana.

Music Two among the most popular music directors of the Malayalam film industry have set to tune the songs of the movie. Shaan Rahman and Gopi Sunder take care of the music department and hence, soulful music is guaranteed.



Stay tuned with Filmibeat to read the complete review of Goodalochana..