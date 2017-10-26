 »   »   » Villain Movie Review

Villain is the emotional thriller which features Mohanlal in the lead role. Tamil actor Vishal makes his Mollywood debut by playing the lead antagonist in the movie. Villain is written & directed by B Unnikrishnan and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Villain Story

Mathew Manjooran is a police officer who parts ways with the force due to some personal issues. Meanwhile eight children were murdered in mysterious circumstances. The higher officials force Mathew Manjooran to comeback to the police force, and appoint him as the investigative officer.



During his investigation, Manjooran crosses path with Shathivel Palaniswamy, a man with hidden intention. How Shakthivel influences Mathew Manjooran's investigation, and what happens in their lives forms the crux of the story.



Cast & Crew



Mohanlal As Mathew Manjooran Mohanlal essays the central character, Mathew Manjooran. The actor sports a salt n pepper look and had shed a few kilos, for his character.

Script & Direction: B Unnikrishnan The movie is written and directed by writer-turned film-maker B Unnikrishnan. Villain marks the fourth collaboration of Mohanlal-Unnikrishnan duo.

Vishal As Shakthivel Palaniswamy Vishal, the popular Tamil actor makes his Malayalam debut. The actor is appearing in the role of Shakthivel Palaniswamy, the lead antagonist, in the movie.

Manju Warrier As Neelima Manju Warrier is essaying the role of Neelima, the wife of Mathew Manjoroan, in the movie. Villain marks the fifth collaboration of the duo.

Hansika Motwani As Sreya Hansika Motwani, the popular actress is making her Mollywood debut, with Villain. The actress is appearing in the role of Sreya, the love interest of Shakthivel.

Raashi Khanna As Harshita Chopra Raashi Khanna, the popular Telugu actress is also making her Malayalam debut, with Villain. She is appearing as Harshita Chopra, a police officer, in the movie.

The Supporting Cast Villain will feature Telugu actor Srikanth, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Idavela Babu, Kottayam Nazeer, Balaji Sharma, Vishnu Govindan, Antony Perumbavoor, etc., in the supporting roles.

Cinematography: Manoj Paramahamsa Manoj Paramahamsa, the renowned cinematographer who rose to fame with the popular movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, is the director of photography.

Music: 4 Musics & Sushin Shyam 4 Musics band, which rose to fame with the Mohanlal starring blockbuster Oppam, has composed the songs for the movie.

The background score of the movie is composed by The Great Father fame, Sushin Shyam.

Editing: Shameer Mohammed Shameer Mohammed, who was editor of some popular films including Angamaly Diaries, is handling the editing of Villain.



