C U Soon Movie Review: Take A Bow, Mahesh Narayanan, Fahadh Faasil & The Team!

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, Rishan Mathew, Saiju Kurup Director: Mahesh Narayanan

C S Soon, the first Malayalam film that is exclusively made for an OTT platform, has finally premiered in Amazon Prime Video, today. The movie, which is conceptualized and directed by renowned editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, features Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran, and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. C U Soon is produced by Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, under the banner Fahadh Faasil & Friends.

Did this experimental project succeed in creating a new benchmark in the Malayalam cinema? Read C U Soon movie review here, to know...

Plot

Jimmy Kurien (Roshan Mathew), an impulsive youngster who works in the customer executive meets Anu Sebastian (Darshana Rajendran), in a dating app. The duo becomes friends and soon falls in love. Jimmy proposes Anu during a video call in the presence of her mother and cousins. His mother (Maala Parvathi), who grows suspicious about Anu, seeks the help of her nephew Kevin Thomas (Fahadh Faaasil), who is a hacking expert, to collect her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Jimmy discovers that Anu doesn't even own a sim card, and is constantly abused by her family. He rescues and brings her home, and plans to marry her soon. However, Anu suddenly disappears from his apartment under suspicious circumstances. Jimmy, who is on the verge of getting arrested, seeks Kevin's help to track Anu's whereabouts. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Verdict

C U Soon is undoubtedly a ground-breaking attempt in the history of the Indian film industry. This brilliant attempt by Mahesh Narayanan, Fahadh Faasil, and the team truly deserve to be appreciated. But, C U Soon is definitely not for the audiences, who expect films to follow a formula.