      Kilometers And Kilometers Movie Review: A Beautiful Journey Of Love And Self Discovery!

      By
      |
      Rating:
      3.5/5
      Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Joju George
      Director: Jeo Baby

      Kilometers And Kilometres, the Tovino Thomas starrer directed by newcomer Jeo Baby premiered on Asianet channel, on Thiruvonam day. The movie features American actress India Jarvis as the female lead, thus emerged as the first Malayalam film to have a direct television release. Kilometers And Kilometers, which is written by director Jeo Baby himself, also features Sidhartha Siva in a pivotal role.

      Did the Tovino Thomas starrer succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Kilometers And Kilometers movie review to know...

      Plot

      Josemon (Tovino Thomas) is a Kottayam-based youngster who struggles to make the ends meet. He is forced to sell his favorite bullet bike, due to excessive financial issues. However, his friends get him a temporary job as the tour guide for an American woman named Cathy (India Jarvis), who helps him in getting back the bullet. The duo travels to Jaipur, and after a series of incidents, meets Sunny (Sidhartha Siva), a Malayali who is settled in a Rajasthani village. How the journey changes Josemon and Cathy's lives and their perspective towards life forms the crux of the story.

      Verdict

      Kilometers And Kilometers is a beautiful journey of love and self-discovery. The amazing performances, breathtaking visuals, and great music. Don't miss this one.

