      Anugraheethan Antony Movie Review: This Sunny Wayne Starrer Is A Clean Entertainer

      3.0/5
      Star Cast: Sunny Wayne, Gouri G Kishan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Indrans
      Director: Prince Joy

      Anugraheethan Antony, the romantic entertainer has finally hit the theatres today (April 1, 2021). Sunny Wayne has played the titular role in the movie, which is directed by newcomer Prince Joy. Anugraheethan Antony, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres in Summer 2020, was delayed almost a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

      Did the Sunny Wayne starrer meet the expectations of viewers? Read Anugraheethan Antony movie review here...

      What's Yay:

      Simple story and impressive making

      Performances

      Music

      What's Nay:

      Predictability

      Story

      Antony (Sunny Wayne) is the only son of Varghese Maash (Siddique). After Antony's mother passed away, his father pampered him a lot thus turning him into a spoiled brat. Upon his friend's advice, Varghese brings home two dogs to the much annoyance of Antony. Meanwhile, he falls in love with Sanjana (Gouri G Kishan), the daughter of Madhavan (Indrans). What happens in Antony's life and how the pet dogs become an important part of his life, thickens the plot.

      Performances

      Sunny Wayne has delivered a mature performance as the titular character Antony and carries the film on his shoulders with ease. Gouri G Kishan, who plays Antony's love interest Sanjana, has played her part to near perfection.

      The rest of the star cast, including Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrans, Muthumani, Jaffer Idukky, Alexander Prashanth, and so on are good in their respective roles. A special mention to the four-legged cast who played their parts brilliantly.

      Verdict

      Anugraheethan Antony is a clean entertainer that has a good theme, some notable performances, and great music in store. This Sunny Wayne starrer is a perfect watch for this festive season.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 1, 2021, 20:25 [IST]
