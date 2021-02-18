Drishyam 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran Heaps Praises On The Mohanlal Starrer!

Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer is all set to get a grand release on Amazon Prime Video, soon. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker who has already watched Drishyam 2, heaped praises on the movie with his latest social media post. Prithviraj's take on the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer is now winning the internet.

Read the actor-filmmaker's post here:

"Drishyam 2.

Been wanting to say something about the film for a long time now. Guess since the world premiere is just hours away..it's ok to not hold on any longer.

Following up a cult piece of cinema with a sequel is a huge responsibility. And with something like Drishyam, a film that pretty much changed the schematics of the entire industry, the pressure on a proposed 2nd part would have been immense (trust me..I know!). But how gloriously does Jeethu pull it off! Where do you take Georgekutty 6 years down the line? Has his incredible penchant for constructing and living a fictional story softened? Does he make a slip? Does he finally get outsmarted? Does time and law catch up? If you think you already know..you're in for one hell of a surprise!

Fantastically written and conceived..this is Jeethu's best film after Drishyam! He was the first person I called after watching it. I'm so so happy for you brother! And then, I walked over to my neighbouring apartment to meet a certain someone.

Now coming to the small matter of that certain someone..who goes by the name of Mohanlal. I'll say just this for now..

Class is permanent..I repeat..PERMANENT! Georgekutty is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters of Malayalam cinema. Cheta..I cannot wait to direct you again and be directed by you! ❤️

PS: Murali Gopy, the actor, has arrived. Subtle, brilliant. I say this after having watched the final edit of KURUTHI as well!" wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his post.

Coming to Drishyam 2, leading lady Meena and the rest main cast will reprise their respective roles in the second installment as well. The project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

