Minnal Murali Movie Review: Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph Impress With This Entertaining Superhero Flick!

Minnal Murali, the Tovino Thomas-starring superhero film has had its grand premiere on Netflix. The movie, which is helmed by Basil Joseph revolves around a young man from a Kerala village, who gets superpowers on a Christmas night. Minnal Murali, which features Guru Somasundaram as the lead antagonist, is bankrolled by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters.

Did the Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph project live up to expectations? Read Minnal Murali movie review here to know...

Story

Jaison (Tovino Thomas) is a youngman from a village in Kerala named Kurukkanmoola. He works as a tailor in his father's shop, but aspires to migrate to the US. Both Jaison and another man named Selvan (Guru Somasundaram) are hit by a bolt of lightning on Christmas night, which leads to both of them developing superpowers. Minnal Murali depicts how the duo makes use of their newfound powers.

Minnal Murali Twitter Review: Did Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph's Superhero Film Impress The Audience?

Minnal Murali First Review Is Out: Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph's Superhero Film Is A Winner!



About The Film

Newcomer Femina George appears as the female lead opposite Tovino Thomas in Minnal Murali. The Basil Joseph directorial features an extensive star cast including Master Vasisht Umesh, Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Mammukkoya, Shelly Kishore, Baiju Santhosh, P Balachandran, Bijukuttan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Sneha Babu, and others in the pivotal roles. Sameer Thahir is the director of photography. Sushin Shyam has composed the original score and songs for Minnal Murali, along with Shaan Rahman. Livingstone Mathew has handled the editing. Vlad Rimburg has handled the action choreography.

Stay locked to this page for the detailed review of Minnal Murali...