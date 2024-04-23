Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Mohanlal's Performance Of Viral Song From Jawan, Calls Him 'OG Zinda Banda'

Shah
Rukh
Khan
Hails
Mohanlal's
Moves
For
Zinda
Banda
From
Jawan:
Shah
Rukh
Khan
expressed
his
admiration
for
Mohanlal's
captivating
performance
of
the
song
"Zinda
Banda" during
the
Vanitha
Film
Awards
2024.
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
heartfelt
message
on
X
(formerly
known
as
Twitter)
praised
Mohanlal
for
dancing
to
the
song
in
an
extraordinary
way,
even
stating
that
he
wished
he
could
have
performed
it
as
well
as
the
esteemed
actor.
Khan's
appreciation
highlighted
the
impact
of
Mohanlal's
legacy,
referring
to
him
as
the
'OG
Zinda
Banda' and
expressing
his
eagerness
to
meet
for
dinner.
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
post
showcased
the
mutual
respect
between
the
two
megastars
and
underscored
the
magic
of
Mohanlal's
performance.
Fans
were
delighted
by
the
exchange,
which
captured
the
essence
of
their
camaraderie
and
the
happiness
Shah
Rukh
Khan
had
watching
Mohanlal
dance
to
the
Zinda
Banda
song
from
Jawan.
As
two
of
the
industry's
most
beloved
icons,
their
connection
adds
a
layer
of
excitement
for
fans
anticipating
future
collaborations.
Thank
u
@Mohanlal
sir
for
making
this
song
the
most
special
for
me
now.
Wish
I
had
done
it
half
as
good
as
you.
Love
u
sir
and
waiting
for
dinner
at
home
as
and
when.
You
are
the
OG
Zinda
Banda!!!
https://t.co/0NezClMavx
Mohanlal's
response
to
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
tweet
was
gracious
and
playful.
In
his
reply,
he
acknowledged
Khan's
unique
style
and
iconic
performance,
saying,
"nobody
can
do
it
like
you!"
Mohanlal
added
that
Shah
Rukh
will
always
be
the
"OG
Zinda
Banda"
in
his
signature
fashion,
expressing
gratitude
for
Khan's
kind
words.
Mohanlal
ended
his
reply
with
a
lighthearted
invitation
to
dance
to
some
"Zinda
Banda"
over
breakfast,
not
just
dinner,
showcasing
the
camaraderie
between
the
two
megastars
and
hinting
at
their
shared
enjoyment
of
the
song.
Dear
@iamsrk,
nobody
can
do
it
like
you!
You
are
and
always
will
be
the
OG
Zinda
Banda
in
your
classic,
inimitable
style.
Thanks
for
your
kind
words.