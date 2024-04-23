Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Mohanlal's Performance Of Viral Song From Jawan, Calls Him 'OG Zinda Banda'

Shah Rukh Khan Hails Mohanlal's Moves For Zinda Banda From Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan expressed his admiration for Mohanlal's captivating performance of the song "Zinda Banda" during the Vanitha Film Awards 2024.

Coolie A Sequel To Rajinikanth's Thee? Fans Speculate On Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next Film After Teaser Release

Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt message on X (formerly known as Twitter) praised Mohanlal for dancing to the song in an extraordinary way, even stating that he wished he could have performed it as well as the esteemed actor. Khan's appreciation highlighted the impact of Mohanlal's legacy, referring to him as the 'OG Zinda Banda' and expressing his eagerness to meet for dinner.

Kamal Haasan's Love Life And Marriages: From Vani To Gautami, Viral Interview Unveils Intriguing Details

Shah Rukh Khan's post showcased the mutual respect between the two megastars and underscored the magic of Mohanlal's performance. Fans were delighted by the exchange, which captured the essence of their camaraderie and the happiness Shah Rukh Khan had watching Mohanlal dance to the Zinda Banda song from Jawan. As two of the industry's most beloved icons, their connection adds a layer of excitement for fans anticipating future collaborations.

Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!! https://t.co/0NezClMavx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2024

Mohanlal Responds To Shah Rukh Khan

Robo Shankar's Daughter Indraja Reveals Reason For Thalapathy Vijay's Absence At Her Wedding

Mohanlal's response to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet was gracious and playful. In his reply, he acknowledged Khan's unique style and iconic performance, saying, "nobody can do it like you!" Mohanlal added that Shah Rukh will always be the "OG Zinda Banda" in his signature fashion, expressing gratitude for Khan's kind words. Mohanlal ended his reply with a lighthearted invitation to dance to some "Zinda Banda" over breakfast, not just dinner, showcasing the camaraderie between the two megastars and hinting at their shared enjoyment of the song.