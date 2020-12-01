Actor Karan Bendre Gets Married To Long-Time Girlfriend Nikita Narkar

Popular Marathi TV actor Karan Bendre got married to his long-time girlfriend Nikita Narkar on November 30 in Mumbai. For the unversed, the couple was in a relationship for 6 years before tying the knot. They got engaged last month in the presence of close family members.

Karan Bendre and Nikita Narkar's wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family members only. Since the wedding amidst the pandemic, the couple's families took care of all the safety measures as per the guidelines provided by the government. Karan revealed that the wedding venue was fully-sanitised with proper safety equipment.

Notably, the actor also informed the media that they requested some of the family members to avoid attending the wedding ceremony, as they fell sick. Interestingly, senior citizens from their family gave their blessings to the newlyweds via video call.

While expressing happiness after getting married to Nikita, groom Karan Bendre told Times of India, "From the day, we decided to take a plunge to the D-day, the journey has been quite surreal. We had our respective families by our side too. I must say that being college sweethearts was beautiful, but being husband and wife now is a completely special feeling. We are excited to embark on the new phase of our lives." Notably, the couple was planning to go to Goa for honeymoon, but they cancelled their plan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the professional front, Karan Bendre was last seen in Marathi daily soap Prem Panga Poison opposite Sharayu Sonawane. The actor has also been featured in popular Marathi play Ananya, starring Rutuja Bagwe. On the other hand, Karan's wife Nikita Narkar works in the HR department of Indian Navy, in Colaba, Mumbai.

