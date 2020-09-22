Ashok Saraf Grieves Over Ashalata Wabgaonkar’s Death; Says ‘I Have Lost My Godsister’

Legendary Marathi actor Ashok Saraf recently expressed his grief over the demise of veteran actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar. For the unversed, 79-year-old Ashalata died of COVID-19 today (September 22) in Satara. Her demise indeed shocked the entire Marathi film industry.

While mourning his co-worker's death, Ashok Saraf told Times of India, "We made our debut together in Marathi entertainment industry. She played a lead role and was also honoured with the best actress award in Maharashtra State Competition for her performance. We both took training under Filmmaker Gopinath Savkar. Savkar was our guru and Ashalata is like my god sister. So, I have lost my godsister today."

Notably, Ashok Saraf and Ashalata Wabgaonkar had worked together in iconic Marathi films like Navari Mile Navryala, Gammat Jammat and so on. Apart from Ashok Saraf, actors like Renuka Shahane and Ajinkya Deo also mourned her death. Ajinkya took to Twitter and wrote, "Goshhh Ashalata Wabgaonkar who played my mother in film Maherchi sadi and many more is no more cannot believe it may she rest in peace such a nice lady and lovable person just can't believe she is no more. RIP."

Ashalata breathed her last in Satara's Pratibha Hospital. She was in the city for the shooting of Sony Marathi's daily soap Aai Mazi Kalubai, starring Alka Kubal and Prajakta Gaikwad in pivotal roles. Her last rite will take place in Satara.

May her soul rest in peace!