Bharat Jadhav’s Sahi Re Sahi Co-Actor Gitanjali Kambli Passes Away Due To Cancer

Popular Malvani theatre actress Gitanjali Kambli passed away today (October 24) in Mumbai due to cancer. She had been admitted to Saifi Hospital, Mumbai for cancer treatment, where she breathed her last. She is survived by her husband Lavraj Kambli.

Gitanjali Kambli was from Malvan, Sindhudurg. She had worked with popular Malvani theatre actor and director late Machindra Kambli. Gitanjali had featured in more than 50 commercial plays. She had also worked in Bharat Jadhav's superhit Marathi play Sahi Re Sahi. Apart from that, Gitanjali had featured in some popular Marathi films such as Bakula Namdev Ghotale, Tata Birla Ani Laila and Galgale Nighale.

According to reports, she had been undergoing treatment since 2012. Her financial condition was also not stable. During the lockdown period due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she and her husband faced a major financial crunch. A few days ago, Gitanjali's husband Lavraj had sought financial help from the people. Gitanjali's death is indeed a big loss for Marathi theatre industry.

May her soul rest in peace!

