EXCLUSIVE: Suyash Tilak Says ‘Good Bye’ To Social Media; Has THIS To Say About The Same

Marathi actor Suyash Tilak, who is currently playing the lead role in Shubhmangal Online, recently decided to quit social media. The actor informed about the same on Instagram. He posted a quote of famous Lebanese-American writer Kahlil Gibran.

The quote reads, "Travel and tell no one, live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things." He captioned the post as, "Good bye social media."

Apart from the post, Suyash Tilak also posted his last Instagram story, in which he wrote, "Offline is the new luxury, Good bye to social media." When Filmibeat contacted the Khaali Peeli actor to know the reason behind his step, he said, "No reason I wanted to go off social media for a while." Looks like, Suyash wants to explore himself more by staying away from social media.

Nowadays, quitting social media has become very normal for actors. Earlier, Marathi celebs like Siddharth Chandekar and Subodh Bhave have quit Twitter due to the negativity on the platform.

Coming back to Suyash Tilak, the actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Mitali Mayekar in his upcoming Marathi film Hashtag Prem. The actor's ongoing serial Shubhmangal Online also stars Sayali Sanjeev, Sukanya Mone and others in key roles. It airs on Colors Marathi from Monday to Saturday at 10 pm.

