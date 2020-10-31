Farzand Director Digpal Lanjekar Teams Up With Telugu Actor Dhruva Karunakar For His Next

Digpal Lanjekar, who is known for directing popular Marathi films like Farzand and Fatteshikast, recently teamed up with Telugu actor Dhruva Karunakar. For the unversed, the actor made his debut with Tollywood film Ashwamedham (2019).

The Marathi director recently shared a photo with Dhruva Karunakar and captioned it as, "Something new.... something afresh... @dhruvakarunakar @sushrutmankani #amitbaiche."

In the photo, Dhruva, Digpal and Sushrut Mankani can be seen all smiles as they are excited about the project. The caption of the post is indeed giving a hint about a big announcement which may be made soon.

Sharing a media report, Dhruva Karunakar also took to Instagram and shared his thoughts about the project and director Digpal Lanjekar. He wrote, "My greatest fortune is to get a chance to work with the most dynamic director @digpalofficial whose work itself defines his talent and craft. When I first saw fatteshikast I was floored by his presentation and his art. Never did I imagine in my wildest dream to get an opportunity to work with him. Request u all to give ur heartfelt blessings and prayers to our team. But we promise u all that we will take u on a rollercoaster ride of total dhamaal. Wait for more announcements soon. This one is gonna be really really big. Love u all."

If reports are to be believed, Dhruva Karunakar and Digpal Lanjekar's project is based on social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. It is being heard that the film is titled as Mahatma, in which Dhruva will play the lead role. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, Digpal is very much fond of Maratha history, as his last two films Farzand (2018) and Fatteshikast (2019) were based on the same. His next Jung Jauhar is based on the life of an extraordinary warrior, the great Baji Prabhu Deshpande. While speaking about the project, the director told Times of India, "Jung Jauhar was scheduled to release in June. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, we have decided to wait until the lockdown is lifted."

On the other hand, Dhruva Karunakar's Telugu film Ashwamedham (2019) turned out to be a superhit at the box office. Directed by Nitin Gawde, the film also stars Vennela Kishore, Suman and Shivangi Khedkar in pivotal roles.

