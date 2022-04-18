Maha Minister: Dr Rupali Pagare Wins Paithani Worth Rs 1.25 Lakh; She Is All Set To Play For Rs 11 Lakh Saree

The new version of Home Minister, Maha Minister has been grabbing everyone's attention ever since its launch. The show started in Nashik, where host Aadesh Bandekar invited over 100 participants and arranged a competition among them.

Interestingly, amongst those 100 participants, Dr Rupali Pagare managed to win the competition. She received a beautiful paithani saree worth Rs 1.25 Lakh as a prize. After winning the first stage, she will now be competing for the biggest award which will be the golden paithani saree worth Rs 11 Lakh.

Maha Minister: Aadesh Bandekar Unveils First Look Of Golden Paithani Worth Rs 11 Lakh; Watch Video

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Fame Shivani Rangole To Marry Majha Hoshil Na Star Virajas Kulkarni On THIS Date

For the unversed, Maha Minister host Aadesh Bandekar arranged a game for 100 participants. Later, he announced 10 numbers randomly after a lucky draw. After that, Bandekar asked 10 participants to pack a tiffin box by putting tea and four items as a meal neatly. Further, they have to sit at another table, open the laptop and write 1 to 10 numbers on it. After completing the task, they will have to run and stand outside the winning line.

Interestingly, Dr Rupali Pagare completed all her tasks neatly and became the first person to cross the line. After announcing her as the winner, Aadesh Bandekar also gifted her a gold nath as a present along with the paithani. Now, fans are excited to see if she will be able to win paithani worth Rs 11 Lakh.