Marathi Actor Avinash Kharshikar Passes Away

Veteran actor Avinash Kharshikar died of a heart attack at his residence in Thane today (October 8) at 10.30 am. According to reports, Avinash Kharshikar had been ill since January and his condition had been critical for the past few days.

Avinash Kharshikar reportedly started his film career in 1978 with the film Bandiwan Mein Ya Sansari. He was known for his hit films alongside other actors like Laxmikant Berde, Ashok Saraf, and Prashant Damle. Some of his well-known performances are from films like Aujitaishi, Lafda Sadan, Apradh Meech Kela Hi Natak, Aadhar, Sau. Shashi Deodhar, Lapwa Chhapwi, Chamatkar and Kiss Bai Kiss.

He will also be remembered as a comedian and a theatre artist for his roles in plays like Shyam and Vasu Chi Sasu and more. Kharshikar also contributed as an executive producer with the films Bakula Namdev Ghotale and Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko.

Actress Renuka Shahane has shared a tribute to the late actor on Twitter and wished him well for his heavenly abode. She wrote, "अविनाश खर्शीकरची दुःखद exit ॐ शांति".

The actor's sudden demise has left the entire Marathi film industry in a state of shock, as they are still coping with the loss of prominent Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar.