Mulshi Pattern Actor Kshitij Date Ties The Knot With Rucha Apte Amid Lockdown; See Wedding Pictures

Popular Marathi actor Kshitij Date tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend-fiancée Rucha Apte on April 25, 2021 in Pune. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony amid lockdown in Maharashtra. Interestingly, as per guidelines provided by the Maharashtra government, their marriage ceremony was over in just two hours. The wedding pictures of Kshitij and Rucha are going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Kshitij Date can be seen wearing a maroon kurta and off-white dhoti paired with a dupatta. On the other hand, Rucha Apte looked simply beautiful in a traditional green Maharashtrian saree. The couple is looking amazing and extremely happy together, as they were eagerly waiting to tie the knot since last year.

Before tying the knot, they dated each other for five years. Kshitij and Rucha got engaged in 2020 and surprised fans by posting their engagement pictures on social media. Now, after their marriage, several Marathi celebs from the TV industry have congratulated the newlyweds.

Talking about their respective careers, Kshitij has featured in several Marathi TV shows and films. He shot to fame with his role Ganya in the film Mulshi Pattern. He will next be seen in Sarsenapati Hambirrao. On the other hand, Rucha Apte has featured in shows like Tuzhyat Jeev Rangla, Dil Dosti Duniyadaari and so on. Notably, Kshitij and Rucha have worked together in the Zee Yuva show Bun Maska.

Filmibeat wishes Kshitij Date and Rucha Apte a happy married life!