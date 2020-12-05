Priyadarshan Jadhav On Being Typecast As A Comedy Actor: I Am Not Focusing Only On Comedy Genre

Actor Priyadarshan Jadhav, who was last seen in Choricha Mamla, recently talked about being typecast as a comedy actor in Marathi film industry. For the unversed, the 40-year-old actor has impressed audiences with his amazing comic timing in films like Timepass 2, Cycle, Hampi and others.

Recently in an interview with Times of India, Priyadarshan Jadhav revealed that comedy is not his favourite genre. The actor wants to explore other genres as well. He said, "I am not focusing only on comedy genre. I can work in any genre. But to be honest, I am not comfortable working on the comedy genre. It is not an easy task. Because the coordination between writer, actor and director is very important in terms of humour. So, it is a very challenging process."

Priyadarshan recently caught everyone's attention with his MX Player web show Baykola Hava Tari Kay. While talking about the show, the Maska actor revealed that it revolves around a married couple, in which Aniket Vishwasrao and Shreya Bugde are playing husband and wife, while Nikhil Ratnaparkhi is featuring as a supporting actor.

Talking about his upcoming films, Priyadarshan Jadhav is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of Marathi film Choricha Mamla. The title of its Hindi version is not yet revealed, but the Dhurala actor is very excited to be a part of the project.

