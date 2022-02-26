Pushpa’s Srivalli Song Singer Sid Sriram To Appear On Indian Idol Marathi As Special Guest

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa received a solid response at the box office. Not only dialogues but songs of the film have also become popular amongst the masses. Especially, Allu Arjun's hook step from the song 'Srivalli' is being loved by all. For the unversed, the Telugu version of 'Srivalli' has been sung by Sid Sriram.

And now, the popular singer is all set to grace the special episode of Indian Idol Marathi judged by Ajay-Atul. The special episode featuring Sid Sriram will air on February 28, 2022. The makers recently shared a picture with the media, in which Sid can be seen posing with Marathi music composer duo Ajay and Atul. It is going to be Sid Sriram's first appearance on the show, and he will be singing for the first time in Marathi.

For the unversed, a few years ago, Sid Sriram had sung a cover of Ajay-Atul's Marathi song 'Apsara Aali' in his style on his social media handle. In Indian Idol Marathi's special episode, the 'Srivalli' singer will be paying tribute to Ajay-Atul.

Talking about the show, Indian Idol Marathi is being hosted by Swanandi Tikekar. The show has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, all thanks to its super-talented contestants. Now, fans are eager to see the special episode of the singing reality show featuring Sid Sriram.