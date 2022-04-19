Rutuja Bagwe Had An Accident In Her Kitchen; Actress Says ‘She Is Healing’

Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe recently had an accident in her kitchen. The actress shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories, in which one can see burns on Rutuja's neck and hands. In the video, she said that she is on her road to recovery.

Fortunately, there are no burn marks on Rutuja Bagwe's face but her neck and hands are covered with the minor burn marks. She has also applied the healing cream to her marks. Notably, Rutuja didn't reveal anything about the incident.

However, it seems she met with the accident while cooking food in the kitchen as oil splashed on her hands and neck. Her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

Talking about her career, Rutuja Bagwe has acted in several Marathi TV shows. She was last seen in Chandra Aahe Sakshila opposite Subodh Bhave and Aastad Kale. The actress has also acted in the shows such as Nanda Saukhya Bhare, Hya Gojirwanya Gharat, Swamini, Mangalsutra, Eka Lagnachi Teesri Goshta, Tu Majha Saangaati and so on. She has also worked in films such as Respect and Shaheed Bhai Kotwal. The actress has also played the titular role in the popular play Ananya.