Chandramukhi Director Prasad Oak Keeps His Distance From Hindi TV; Says ‘Marathi Performers Get Paid Less’

Actor-director Prasad Oak is all set to bring his next directorial venture Chandramukhi, featuring Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare in the lead roles to the theatres. The film has already started creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, all thanks to its songs, music and powerful star cast. Many don't know that Prasad has earlier worked in the Hindi TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum. However, since then, he has preferred to stay away from the Hindi TV industry.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prasad Oak revealed that Marathi actors have less economic value in the Hindi TV industry. He said, "They will pay a Hindi actor more than a Marathi artiste if there is a certain role and a certain sum associated with it. On Hindi television, Marathi performers get paid less."

Prasad Oak further stated that he is getting more money on Marathi TV than on Hindi shows. He didn't want the news to spread that he works for less money. He also revealed that he didn't receive many offers from Hindi TV shows. He said, "I'm not somebody who aspires to work in the Hindi industry. I'm happy with my language and people are giving me loads of love."

It has to be noted that Prasad Oak said that if Hindi TV show makers approach him and pay him the amount he deserves, he wouldn't mind doing it. On the other hand, he also said that he would rather do smaller roles in Hindi movies than in TV shows. The director also has a wish to direct a Hindi film.

While talking about his upcoming film Chandramukhi, the actor-director said that he is very nervous. For the unversed, Chandramukhi has music composed by Ajay-Atul and it is all set to release in theatres on April 29, 2022.