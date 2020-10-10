Sai Lokur To Get Married To Fiancé Tirthadeep Roy On November 30

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1 finalist and actress Sai Lokur surprised everyone by getting engaged to Bengaluru-based Tirthadeep Roy on October 3, in a private ceremony at her hometown, Belgaum. Notably, Sai's fiancé is not from the showbiz industry, and the actress is quite happy about it. Interestingly, the marriage date of Sai Lokur and Tirthadeep Roy is finally out.

In an interview with Times of India, Sai revealed that she is getting married on November 30. The Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist said, "The wedding ceremony will take place at my residence in Belgaum. I'll throw a reception for my industry friends later in January. Thankfully, Deep's company has asked their employees to work from home till December 2021. So, he'll be shifting to Mumbai with me after our wedding."

Sai and Tirthadeep's wedding will be an arranged one, as the duo had met each other through a matrimonial site a couple of months ago. A week ago, the actress had shared a bunch of pictures from her engagement ceremony. The adorable couple was looking amazing together in traditional yellow attire.

Sai Lokur also feels lucky to have Tirthadeep in her life and revealed that she fondly calls him 'Deep'. "The moment I saw him, I knew that he was the guy I wanted to marry," the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress added.

For the unversed, Sai has worked in many popular Marathi films such as Aamhich Tumche Bajirao, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Parambi and so on. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Kapil Sharma with Abbas-Mustan's directorial venture, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015).

