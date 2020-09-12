Shiv Thakare To Commence Filming For His Debut Film With Mahesh Manjrekar From February 2021

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner and choreographer Shiv Thakare is all set to make a big-screen debut with Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming historical drama. During the grand finale of BB Marathi second season, host and director Mahesh Manjrekar had offered him a role in his next directorial venture. Well, the film was supposed to go on floors this month, but Shiv fans will now have to wait a little longer. According to Times of India report, Shiv Thakare's debut Marathi film's shooting has been pushed to February 2021.

While confirming the same to the leading daily, Maharashtra's Most Desirable Man on TV 2019, Shiv Thakare said, "Yes, due to the pandemic, the shoot has been postponed. It has been pushed to February. Being a big-budget historical film, it needs to be shot in outdoor locations, which seems a bit difficult in the current situation. So, I'll have to wait a little longer to face the camera."

Speaking about his character in Mahesh Manjrekar's next film, which based on Maratha warriors, Shiv said, "I'm playing one of the seven warriors from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. I idolise him and for me, this is nothing short of a dream role." Well, Shiv Thakare has always been a great follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideology. Hence, working on a project based on Maratha history is indeed an honour for him.

The report further suggests that the story of Shiv Thakare's debut film is about the bravery of the seven Maratha warriors, including Prataprao Gujar. Notably, renowned Marathi poet Kusumagraj beautifully narrated a particular incident from Maratha history in his ode, 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat'.

Talking about Shiv Thakare, the newcomer was also seen in Roadies Rising (Season 15) as a contestant. Shiv won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 in 2019, where he met his girlfriend and popular Marathi TV actress Veena Jagtap.

