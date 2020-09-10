Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar Postpone Their Wedding Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar are known as one of the most adorable couples in Marathi film industry. The couple got engaged in January 2019 and had planned to get married in June 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped all their wedding plans. Hence, Siddharth and Mitali have decided to postpone their wedding to next year.

Well, Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar are living together as a couple. Thus, they say marriage is just a formality for them. But for the family members and friends, the couple wanted to make their wedding a grand event. However, it's not possible during the pandemic.

While announcing the postponement of the wedding, Mitali Mayekar told Times of India, "Siddharth and I always wanted our wedding to be a grand one. We want all our friends and family members to be a part of the big day. And all this is not possible in the current scenario. So, we thought it would be logical to postpone the wedding. Plus, we don't intend to get married in a year like 2020. We will tie the knot when the situation is better next year."

Apart from that, Mitali Mayekar also revealed that her fiancé Siddharth Chandekar daily makes breakfast for her. While recalling the cute moment with Siddharth, the Urfi actress said, "We are living together as a couple. We take all the important decisions of our house together. In fact, Siddharth cooks for me every morning and ensures that I never miss taking my tiffin to the shoot."

Also Read : Amruta Pawar Of Swarajya Janani Jijamata Tests Positive For COVID-19

On the professional front, Mitali Mayekar will next be seen in Zee Marathi's upcoming TV show, Ladachi Mi Lek Ga. The show also stars Aroh Welankar and Smita Tambe in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Siddharth Chandekar has worked in popular Marathi films like Vazandar, Gulabjaam, Classmates, Ranangan, Zenda, Lagna Pahave Karun and so on.

Also Read : Marathi Actress Mayuri Deshmukh's Husband Ashutosh Bhakre Dies By Suicide At The Age Of 32