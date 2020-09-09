Amruta Pawar Of Swarajya Janani Jijamata Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sony Marathi's popular show Swarajya Janani Jijamata's former lead actress Amruta Pawar recently tested positive for COVID-19. After developing a cold, Amruta underwent the COVID-19 test, which came out positive. She has now quarantined herself at home. For the unversed, the actress recently got replaced by Bhargavi Chirmule in Swarajya Janani Jijamata after it took a leap of a few years.

While speaking to Times of India, Amruta said, "I had a cold, and as a precautionary measure I got tested for Covid-19. The result came positive, post which I informed the team. Other members also underwent tests but thankfully, no one tested positive. It also eliminated the possibility that I might have contracted while shooting for the show."

Amruta is following all the advice given by her doctor and focusing on positive thoughts. She is reportedly doing yoga regularly to keep her herself healthy. She also appealed everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The actress said, "It's for our benefit only. And despite that if you catch the infection, at least there won't be guilt about not following the norms." Earlier, Marathi entertainment industry stars like Subodh Bhave, Abhijeet Kelkar, Purnima Dey and others had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Amruta Pawar made her TV debut with Star Pravah's show Duheri. The actress was later seen in the same channel's show, Lalit 205 opposite Sangram Samel.

We hope Amruta Pawar gets well soon!