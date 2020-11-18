Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar To Have A Destination Wedding In 2021; Deets Inside

A few months ago, we had reported that popular Marathi couple Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar pushed back their wedding to 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When Mitali and Siddharth postponed their wedding to the next year, their fans were heartbroken with the news. But now, the Urfi actress finally revealed some interesting details about her marriage.

In an interview with ETimes, Mitali Mayekar revealed that she is tying the knot with Siddharth in January 2021 in a destination wedding. Isn't it interesting? Well, while speaking about the same, the Ladachi Mi Lek Ga actress said, "Yes, we are getting married this year and it is going to be a destination wedding. Due to Pandemic, we mutually decided that it is going to be a destination wedding. It would somewhere around Mulshi and Lonavala in January 2021."

Earlier in an interview with the same portal, Mitali had said that they don't intend to get married in a year like 2020. The couple wanted to make their wedding a grand event for their family members and close friends. Moreover, keeping the pandemic situation in mind, they decided to postpone their wedding to next year.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar have always kept their fans updated by sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram. The duo is currently busy with their respective work commitments. On the professional front, Siddharth will next be seen in director Hemant Dhome's Jhimma. The film also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Mrunmayee Godbole and others in pivotal roles.

Also Read : Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar Postpone Their Wedding Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

On the other hand, Mitali is currently working on Zee Marathi's daily soap Ladachi Mi Lek Ga, starring Aroh Welankar and Smita Tambe in key roles. She was last seen in ZEE5 web series Sex Drugs & Theatre.

Also Read : Video: Siddharth Chandekar Annoys His Pet Dog Dora Like THIS