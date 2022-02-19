    For Quick Alerts
      Singer Vaishali Made Says Her Life Is In Danger; BB Marathi 2 Contestant Seeks Support From Fans

      Popular singer and Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Vaishali Made recently shocked everyone with her Facebook post, in which she revealed that her life is in danger. The 'Pinga' singer took to social media and informed her fans about the same in Marathi.

      Vaishali wrote, "काही लोकांकडून माझ्या जिवाला धोका आहे. माझ्या हत्येचा कट रचला जातोय. 2 दिवसानंतर पत्रकार परिषद घेऊन याचा गौप्यस्फोट मी करणार आहे.आज मला तुमच्या support ची गरज आहे." Her post states that her life is in danger because of some people. A plot is also being hatched to kill her. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner further stated that she is going to hold a press conference in two days and reveal everything. She is also seeking support from her fans.

      Well, Vaishali Made's post left everyone worried as it went viral on social media. One of the fans advised her to file a police complaint or contact any Mahila Aayog (Women Commission) person. To the fan's comment, she replied, "I have already done that."

      One fan asked her to have strength and believe in the constitution. The user also asked her to stay strong and promised to give her full support. To his comment, Vaishali replied that she is going to reach the court soon.

      It has to be noted that Vaishali Made has not yet revealed any names or pictures in her post. Hence, her fans are eagerly waiting for her press conference. Talking about Vaishali, the singer has won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Hindi as well as Marathi. She has sung popular songs in Marathi and Hindi films. Some of her popular songs are 'Pinga', 'Ghar More Pardesiya', 'Fitoori', 'Ye Naa Gade', 'DJ Wala Dada', 'Aai Tuljabhavani' and many others.

      Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:14 [IST]
      X