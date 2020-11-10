Sonalee Kulkarni Hosts Small Diwali Celebration For Senior Backstage Artistes

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni recently hosted a small Diwali celebration for veteran backstage artistes in Pune. The Dhurala actress was present at an event in Pune, where she took the initiative ahead of Diwali. Along with Sonalee, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal and other private organizations to extend a helping hand to backstage artistes who are still suffering due to loss of income after the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

In the small Diwali celebration, Sonalee gave emotional support to the backstage workers who work hard to present the show effectively. She considers them an important part of the entertainment industry. In a conversation with Times of India, Sonalee Kulkarni said, "I started this initiative and decided to help these backstage artistes. However, considering the number of artistes who need the support, I want more people to join the initiative."

While speaking about emotional support during Diwali, Sonalee further added, "Diwali is an important festival. But this year, due to the pandemic, lots of senior Marathi backstage film artists were going through hard times and there was very little help available. I wanted to meet these artists and celebrate with them. I think apart from financial help, they also need emotional support and someone who can tell them that they are not alone in this difficult time."

Kudos to Sonalee for doing such a great work for the people in need. Meanwhile, the actress' last film Dhurala managed to perform well at the box office. She will next be seen in Hemant Dhome's directorial venture Jhimma. Currently, she is a judge of dance reality show, Dancing Queen-Size Large Full Charge along with RJ Malishka.

