Hemant Dhome Announces Theatrical Release Of His Next Film Jhimma

The Maharashtra government finally allowed reopening of multiplexes and single screens with 50 per cent capacity from November 5 (Thursday). After the announcement, Marathi filmmakers can't keep calm as they are all set to release their pending projects in theatres.

Actor-Director Hemant Dhome immediately took to his Instagram handle and shared a delightful news about his next film Jhimma. He shared the poster of the film and wrote, "आता लवकरच तुमच्या जवळच्या चित्रपटगृहात... #Jhimma #Releasingsoon. (Releasing Soon In Your Nearby Cinema Halls)."

In the poster, one can see a group of people's hands holding glasses of alcohol and celebrating the moment of friendship by cheering. Jhimma stars Siddharth Chandekar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar, Mrunmayee Godbole and others in key roles.

On Hemant's post, Sonalee Kulkarni and Mrunmayee Godbole expressed their excitement in the comments section. The film is written by Irawati Karnik and Hemant Dhome is expected to announce the release date soon. The director told Times of India, "As soon as I received an official GR pertaining to theatres' reopening, I began to prepare the creative. I announced on social media just to infuse the atmosphere with positivity."

"I wish to see my film on the big screen as soon as possible. However we'll be gauging the situation prior to that. Things are getting back to normal so hopefully people will start coming to cinema halls. We are waiting for Jhimma's release with bated breath," Hemant Dhome added.

Apart from Jhimma, films like Jang Jauhar, Bablee, June, Panghrun, Gosht Eka Paithaninchi, Medley, Ananya etc., are ready to release in theatres. Well, it seems like Marathi film industry is all set to offer fresh content to the cine-goers soon.

Now, let's just wait for the official release date of Jhimma.