Veteran Actor Shrikant Moghe Passes Away At 91

Veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe passed away. The senior actor passed away at his Pune residence on Saturday (March 7, 2021), due to an age-related illness. Shrikant Moghe, who was 91, is best known for his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema, and theatre.

My Home India, the National NGO paid tribute to Shrikant Moghe, who was a patron of the organisation. "With utmost grief, we @MyHomeIndia family announce the passing away of out patron and veteran Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe Ji. He always stood on the issues of #NorthEast and supported them as family. Tributes to the noble soul," the NGO wrote in their Twitter post.

Shrikant Moghe was born on November 6, 1929, at Kirloskarwadi in Sangli district of Maharashtra. He studied architecture from SP College, Pune and later decided to pursue his passion for acting. Moghe began his acting career with theatre. The senior actor established a successful collaboration with Pu La Deshpande, and played prominent roles in many of his highly popular theatre plays.

His most famous plays include Varyavarchu Varaat and Tuze Aahe Tujapashi. The actor later made his debut in films, but has acted in less than 50 films in his entire acting career. Shrikant Moghe's most notable films including Madhuchandra, Sinhaasan, Gammat Jammat, and Umbartha.

Shrikant Moghe's brother, the renowned lyricist-poet Sudhir Moghe, who passed away in 2014. The veteran actor is survived by his son Shantanu Moghe and daughter-in-law Priya Marathe.

Also Read:

Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020: Deepak Dobriyal, Mukta Barve, Anandi Gopal Win The Top Honours

Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020: Manasi Naik Kharera And Kishori Shahane Vij Make A Strong Style Statement