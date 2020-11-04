Video: Siddharth Chandekar Annoys His Pet Dog Dora Like THIS

Actor Siddharth Chandekar is quite famous for his amazing acting skills and handsome looks in Marathi film industry. Apart from that, the actor is known for sharing some interesting photos and videos on his Instagram handle with quirky captions.

Recently, Siddharth Chandekar shared a funny video with his pet dog Dora, in which he can be seen annoying his fur baby by making cat sounds. Siddharth posted this video on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Joblessness Level 3000. . . . #dorathedog #labradorsofinstagram #dora."

Watch the video here

In the video, one can see, Siddharth Chandekar teasing his dog and hilariously, poor Dora didn't know that it is Siddharth and thought that a cat is in the house. The dog is barking continuously, and it is very cute to see Sid annoying his pet. We must say that the Classmates star knows how to stay connected with his fans on social media.

On a related note, Siddharth Chandekar got engaged to his girlfriend and actress Mitali Mayekar last year. The couple was supposed to tie the knot this year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they postponed their wedding to next year.

While speaking about the postponement of the wedding, Mitali Mayekar told Times of India, "Siddharth and I always wanted our wedding to be a grand one. We want all our friends and family members to be a part of the big day. And all this is not possible in the current scenario. So, we thought it would be logical to postpone the wedding. Plus, we don't intend to get married in a year like 2020. We will tie the knot when the situation is better next year."

On the professional front, Siddharth Chandekar will next be seen in Hemant Dhome's next Marathi film Jhimma. The film also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Sayali Sanjeev and Suhas Joshi in pivotal roles.