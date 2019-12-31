    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Barack Obama Names Prateek Kuhad's Cold Mess In His Favourite Music Of 2019 List

      United States former President continued on his yearly tradition of sharing his favourite shows, movies and music with fans all over the world. This week when he shared the list of his favourite songs in 2019 and it came as a big surprise for singer Prateek Kuhad. Alongside, Beyonce's Mood 4 Eva and Bruce Springsteen's Hello Sunshine, Parteek's Cold Mess was in the list.

      Barack Obama shared the list on his social media and wrote, "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick." Take a look:

      Prateek who has been having a great year professional also tweeted out feeling honoured for the mention. We confessed, he didn't expect the year to get any better but it just did! The track song had become a fan favourite and with the mention in Obama's favourite music, it is bound to get more love now.

      The song featured actors, Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain as the lead cast. Jim also took to social media account to congratulate the artist and wrote, "Credit where credit is due: @prateekkuhad and also... perhaps.... @gai_dar @zyhssn."

      Congratulatory wishes have been coming from all over the world for the artist on his social media among them was, Bollywood star Rajkumar Rao who also tweeted, "This is so cool. Congratulations buddy."

      The singer just ended his tour in India on December 22, in Delhi. Prateek Kuhad performed in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Surat and more cities since October.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 14:04 [IST]
