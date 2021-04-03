Bappi Lahiri's Son Reveals His Father Is Stable & Responding Well To Medication

Earlier this week, Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised after reportedly contracting the novel Coronavirus. While fans have been worried about the music composer's health, a recent report revealed that his condition is showing steady improvement. Bappi Lahiri was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital on April 1.

The veteran singer-composer's son Bappa told Bollywood Hungama that he is doing well. "He is cheerful and raring to return home. He's responding well to the medication." While his father is in isolation, Bappa said he hasn't been able to meet him, and added, "But we found a way out for that. We made a video call to him so that he could see us. That cheered him up."

After testing positive for COVID-19, Bappi Lahiri had shared a statement on his Instagram account assuring fans that he will be home soon. However, after the news of him being hospitalised hit the internet, fans began expressing concern on social media. Soon after, his daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal also released a statement.

She said that he has been "detected with mild Covid symptoms" and admitted "purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always."

Apart from fans, fellow industry singers and composers have also expressed concern about Bappi Lahiri's health. Lata Mangeshkar was quoted in the report as saying, "I've held Bappi in my lap when he was a baby. I've sung with his father (Apresh Lahiri). Since then Bappi has always been like a family member. To hear of him suffering like this of Covid is very disturbing. I wish him a quick recovery." Meanwhile, composer Lalit Pandit said, "I am so glad Bappida's condition is improving. He is very fragile. God bless him. May he get well soon."

ALSO READ: Bappi Lahiri Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Daughter Rema Shares Health Update

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actress Confirms Through Social Media