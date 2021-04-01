RUMOUR HAS IT: Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19?

Alia Bhatt, the popular Bollywood actress has been rumoured to be tested positive for COVID-19. According to the grapevine, Alia Bhatt got herself tested for coronavirus today, and the results turned out to be positive. The actress was apparently shooting for a song sequence in a Mumbai studio for her upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi when her test results arrived.

However, there Alia Bhatt or her close associates have not confirmed this report, yet. We are still awaiting an official statement from the actress on the same.

Alia Bhatt was earlier under self-isolation after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19. But she tested negative for coronavirus then, and confirmed the same with a social media post. Alia had resumed the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi on March 11, after she tested negative for the virus.

Later, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for COVID-19 and the shooting was put on hold once again. If Alia Bhatt has indeed tested positive for the virus, the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi will be put on hold for another two weeks.

Coming to Alia Bhatt's career, the talented actress has some highly promising projects in pipeline including Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Karan Johar's next, and so on. The reports suggest that the actress is also all set to play one of the lead roles in Farhan Akthar's next, which is a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Also Read:

Karan Johar's Next Project With Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt To Go On Floors This Year

Ranbir Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19, Randhir Kapoor Confirms He's 'Absolutely Fine Now'